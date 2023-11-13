Russians shot at a car in the Kherson region. A man was killed, and a baby and his mother were injured

At noon on November 13, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at a car in the suburbs of the Kherson. The driver died, the two-month-old baby suffered a mine-explosive head injury, and his mother suffered a traumatic amputation of her legs, she is in serious condition.

This was written by the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

There were three people in the car, they were returning from a medical examination. Presumably, the 64-year-old man is the childʼs grandfather. His identity will be determined by an examination, because the body was almost completely burned.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shootings. They started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war in combination with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).