Media: The USA bought 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Jordan and will hand them over to Ukraine

Decommissioned by the Netherlands army, the German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns will be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by the “Telegraf” publication with reference to sources.

In 2016, the Dutch army gave up 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns (they are called Cheetah in the Netherlands) and sold them to Jordan. Telegraaf interlocutors confirm that the US will buy these Gepards and they will go to Ukraine.

“The [Gepard] system is proving to be extremely effective against drones. Especially against Iranʼs Shahed drones, which are widely used by Russia," said Brigadier General and military professor Han Baumeister.

The Ministry of Defense said that they "will not report" on the new life of the Dutch Gepard.