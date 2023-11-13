Media: The USA bought 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Jordan and will hand them over to Ukraine

Decommissioned by the Netherlands army, the German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns will be transferred to Ukraine.
This was reported by the “Telegraf” publication with reference to sources.
In 2016, the Dutch army gave up 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns (they are called Cheetah in the Netherlands) and sold them to Jordan. Telegraaf interlocutors confirm that the US will buy these Gepards and they will go to Ukraine.
“The [Gepard] system is proving to be extremely effective against drones. Especially against Iranʼs Shahed drones, which are widely used by Russia," said Brigadier General and military professor Han Baumeister.
The Ministry of Defense said that they "will not report" on the new life of the Dutch Gepard.
- The Gepard is a German self-propelled anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Leopard 1 tank chassis with two Oerlikon KDA automatic guns capable of firing up to 1,100 rounds per minute. It is effective against air targets and even in battles with armored vehicles, since it has the appropriate ammunition. Gepard was created to protect ground troops from aviation. Gepard radars allow you to detect targets at a distance of up to 15 km, track them and effectively destroy them. At the same time, these anti-aircraft guns are able to distinguish between enemy and own aircraft, which allows you to avoid "friendly fire".
- On October 20, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid, which included three Gepard anti-aircraft guns. As of November 1, Germany transferred a total of 49 Gepards to Ukraine.