Missile attack on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: an adjuster was sentenced to life imprisonment

A 38-year-old resident of Kharkiv Denys Panikarov was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for adjusting missiles at the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, 2022.
This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
The result of this attack was the death of 31 people. The state administration building was almost completely destroyed.
According to the investigation, from February to April 2022, the man from Kharkiv collected information about the Armed Forces and infrastructure in Kharkiv, and then passed the intelligence to two women who work for the Russian special services. One of them currently lives in Moscow. In 2014, she was in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region, where she served in the ranks of the so-called "DPR" as a nurse. Another curator lives in St. Petersburg and heads the pro-Russian organization "Save Donbas".
- On March 1, 2022, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. After conducting rescue operations and sorting out the debris, the regional administration reported the death of 31 people. Volunteer and mathematician Yulia Zdanovska is among the victims.
- In August 2022, SBU detained a Russian agent who launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. According to the intelligence service, the man was recruited by the FSB in 2019 while crossing the Russian border. In the past, he was a law enforcement officer.