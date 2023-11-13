SBU detained two Russian agents who were looking for Patriot systems and photographing the consequences of “strikes”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed two Russian agents who were looking for the locations of Patriot air defense systems and photographing the consequences of "strikes" in Kyiv and Cherkasy. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects on the eve of their departure to the aggressor country.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

One of the participants was most interested in the approximate coordinates of the Ukrainian air defense systems.

The woman took a photo of a damaged building in the center of Cherkasy after the September 21 attack and sent it to her accomplice, a Russian citizen who lives in Kyiv.

After receiving the report, the man tried to leave for Russia through a European country. This man turned out to be a Doctor of Philosophy, a former teacher at one of Chernihivʼs higher education institutions. In 2015, he went to the temporarily occupied Crimea, where he received a Russian passport. He began to monitor the bases of the Defense Forces in the capital from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

During the searches, Russian symbols, souvenirs with photos of Putin, a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, and phones with evidence of illegal activities were found in the residences of those involved. They were informed of suspicions of spreading information about the locations of the Armed Forces and justifying the war (part 2 of article 114-2; part 1, 3 of article 436-2). This is punishable by up to 8 years in prison. Both are being held in custody.