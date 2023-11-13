In the USA, another state recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The American state of Wyoming recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is already the 32nd state that has made such a decision.
This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America Oksana Markarova.
She thanked Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon for his solidarity with Ukraine, and the Ukrainian community for an active educational campaign to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims.
- On November 28, 2006, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law "On the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine", which recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- On October 12, 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on all parliaments of the member states of the Council of Europe and other parliaments to follow its example.