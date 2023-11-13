In the USA, another state recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The American state of Wyoming recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is already the 32nd state that has made such a decision.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America Oksana Markarova.

She thanked Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon for his solidarity with Ukraine, and the Ukrainian community for an active educational campaign to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims.