In the morning, Russia attacked Kyiv — air defense shot down a ballistic missile

On the morning of November 11, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region with rockets. The Air Force confirmed the downing of one ballistic missile — "Iskander-M" or S-400. The type is still being established.

The commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, thanked the combat calculations of the "Patriot" air defense system for the instant reaction in the defense of the capital.

The first explosions in Kyiv were heard at eight in the morning, even before the start of the air raid warning. Later, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that the anti-aircraft defense was working near Kyiv. There were no casualties in the city; rescuers were not called.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv regional military administration wrote that two ballistic missiles hit a field in one of the districts of the Kyiv region. The blast wave damaged 5 houses, broke windows. And the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed a photo of the consequences.

