Overnight, air defenses destroyed 19 Shahed drones out of 31

On the night of November 10-11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 19 Shahed drones. The Russians launched a total of 31 drones from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with the Kh-31 guided air missile from the Black Sea, the P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile from the occupied Crimea, and the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the air attack.

The Russian occupiers directed most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas. Air Defense worked in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions.