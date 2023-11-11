General Staff: Russia lost 1,130 invaders and 25 tanks during the day

During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 1,130 occupiers, 25 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 38 artillery systems and others.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
The occupiers stormed the areas of Sinkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Ukrainian military repelled eight attacks.
Russian assaults near Novoehorivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in the Luhansk region were also unsuccessful.
The Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanovskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by invaders east of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. The Russians continue to storm Avdiivka.
In the Mariinka direction, in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, defenders repelled 18 attacks.
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy stormed unsuccessfully in the Robotyne area.
- At night, the occupiers attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There is destruction of houses, civil and port infrastructure.
- On the night of November 10-11 , air defense destroyed 19 Shahed drones out of 31. The Russians also attacked with an Kh-31 guided air missile from the Black Sea, a P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile from the occupied Crimea, and a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region Russian Federation