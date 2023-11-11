General Staff: Russia lost 1,130 invaders and 25 tanks during the day

During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 1,130 occupiers, 25 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 38 artillery systems and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The occupiers stormed the areas of Sinkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Ukrainian military repelled eight attacks.