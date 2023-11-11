News

General Staff: Russia lost 1,130 invaders and 25 tanks during the day

Liza Brovko
During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 1,130 occupiers, 25 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 38 artillery systems and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The occupiers stormed the areas of Sinkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Ukrainian military repelled eight attacks.

Russian assaults near Novoehorivka, Nevske and Serebryanske forestry in the Luhansk region were also unsuccessful.

The Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanovskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by invaders east of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. The Russians continue to storm Avdiivka.

In the Mariinka direction, in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, defenders repelled 18 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy stormed unsuccessfully in the Robotyne area.