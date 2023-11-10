The court sentenced a man who led Russian military convoys to the outskirts of Kyiv to 15 years in prison

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a Russian agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison, who in the first days of the full-scale invasion in his own car drove 128 units of military equipment of the invaders (tanks, armored personnel carriers and self-propelled guns) from the Sumy region to the outskirts of Kyiv.

This is reported by SBU.

This equipment was part of the "advanced" units of the occupying groups, which were tasked with storming the capital. As a result, the column was destroyed, and the agent returned to Sumy region, where he continued to work for the Russian Federal Security Service even after the liberation of the region.

He collected intelligence on the deployment and armament of the Defense Forces in Sumy region. The agent was detained in August 2022. They found a phone with FSB contacts. The agent is a local resident who was recruited on the eve of the invasion. The detainee was informed of suspicion of treason. The article was punishable by 15 years in prison.