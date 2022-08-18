The SSU detained a resident of Sumy oblast who took more than 120 pieces of Russian equipment to the outskirts of Kyiv

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a Russian agent who, in the first days of the war, took 128 units of the occupiersʼ equipment from Sumy to Kyiv oblast.

The SSU reported this on August 18.

The traitor is a resident of Sumy oblast, who was recruited by the Russian special services. From the first days of the temporary occupation of the region, he began to actively cooperate with the Russians and offered to become a guide and show safe ways to Kyiv. After the liberation of Sumy oblast, the man continued to cooperate with the FSB and performed the task of collecting data on the location, number and armament of the Ukrainian military in the region.

During searches of the manʼs home, a computer and mobile phones with evidence of communication with Russian curators were found and seized.

The man was informed of the suspicion of treason in the conditions of martial law, and he was arrested.