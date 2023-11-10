Pentagon: The US will continue to support Ukraine, but aid packages will be smaller

The United States will continue to allocate military aid packages to Ukraine, but in the near future they will become much smaller.

This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh.

"We will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, but in smaller volumes. We strongly urge Congress to support the additional request that the president has sent so that we can continue to meet Ukraineʼs needs on the battlefield," Singh noted.

She assured that the US remains committed to supporting Ukraine and will continue to provide aid.