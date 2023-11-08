SBI declared the suspicion to a policeman who hit a 15-year-old girl to death in the Kharkiv region

On November 8, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was informed of the suspicion of a police officer from Kyiv who hit a 15-year-old girl on the evening of August 2 in the Pisochynsky district of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported in the press service of SBI.

Around 7:20 p.m. near the Rai-Olenivka stop, the girl was crossing an unregulated pedestrian crossing while holding a bicycle. The policeman was driving a car in the direction of Kyiv and hit her. The girl died on the spot from her injuries. At the time of the accident, the driver was sober.

The police officer was informed of the suspected violation of road safety rules by the person driving the vehicle, which caused the victimʼs death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 8 years in prison.