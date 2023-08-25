Expertise: The policeman who hit a 15-year-old girl to death was sober

At the beginning of August, near Pisochyn near Kharkiv, a policeman hit a 15-year-old girl to death at a pedestrian crossing. The expertise revealed no signs of drug and alcohol intoxication in the man.
"Babel" was informed about this in the Poltava territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigation in response to the request.
The decision regarding the driverʼs guilt will be determined based on the results of forensic and auto-technical examinations.
- On August 2, a policeman ran over a girl who was crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing and was carrying a bicycle. She was returning home from Pisochyn to Korotych.
- On August 17, the National Police fired a police officer. The media reported that Kyiv police officer Yaroslav Yakymenko was allegedly driving the car, but his name has not been officially released.