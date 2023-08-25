Expertise: The policeman who hit a 15-year-old girl to death was sober

At the beginning of August, near Pisochyn near Kharkiv, a policeman hit a 15-year-old girl to death at a pedestrian crossing. The expertise revealed no signs of drug and alcohol intoxication in the man.

"Babel" was informed about this in the Poltava territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigation in response to the request.

The decision regarding the driverʼs guilt will be determined based on the results of forensic and auto-technical examinations.