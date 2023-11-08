The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the “LPR” was blown up in occupied Luhansk

In the occupied Luhansk on the morning of November 8, the former head of the “Peopleʼs Militia” of the “LPR” and deputy Mykhailo Filiponenko was blown up in a car.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR) writes about it.

According to the GUR, he was involved in the organization of torture camps in the occupied territories of Luhansk region, where there were prisoners of war and civilian hostages. Filiponenko personally tortured people.

Previously, Mykhailo Filiponenko held the position of the so-called Minister of Internal Affairs of the "LPR" terrorist organization.

The operation to liquidate Filiponenko was conducted by the GUR together with representatives of the "Resistance Movement".