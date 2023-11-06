SBU exposed former deputy minister Shapovalov for embezzling UAH 1 billion from the budget

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the former deputy minister of defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov for embezzlement of almost a billion hryvnias.

The press service of SBU writes about this, and Babel sources confirm that it is about Shapovalov.

In 2022, according to the investigation, the official, in collusion with his subordinates, purchased low-quality military uniforms from a private company with state money — almost one billion hryvnias. The uniform turned out to be unsuitable for use in the cold season in conditions of intense combat operations.

Vʼyacheslav Shapovalov was informed of suspicions of embezzlement due to abuse of official position, as well as of obstructing the Armed Forces (Part 5 of Article 191; Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code).

The former acting director of the Department of Public Procurement of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, was also informed of the suspicion based on these articles.

Both Shapovalov and Khmelnytskyi are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.