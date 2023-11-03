Zelensky replaced the commander of the Special Operations Forces

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Viktor Khorenko from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces (SSO). He appointed Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk in his place.
This is stated in the relevant decrees on the presidentʼs website.
There is no information about Lupanchuk in open sources.
- On July 25, 2022, Zelensky dismissed Hryhoriy Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and appointed Viktor Horenko in his place. Prior to that, Viktor Khorenko served in the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.