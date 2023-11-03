SBU declared the suspicion to the brother of the athlete Serhiy Bubka for trading fuel with the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the brother of the athlete Serhiy Bubka — Vasyl — of suspicion of collaborative activity (part 4 of article 111-1 of the Criminal Code) and facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization (part 1 of article 258-3 of the Criminal Code).

This is reported on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In the summer of this year, "Bihus.Info" published an investigation, which states that the Russian company "Mont Blanc", which belongs to the athlete Serhiy Bubka and his brother Vasyl, works in the temporarily occupied territories and sells fuel to the terrorists "L/DPR". Journalists found three contracts for the supply of fuel for the structures of the occupiers, published on the Russian procurement portal.

"Mont Blanc" was founded in Donetsk, the main activity is fuel trading. After the occupation, the company changed its legal address in Volnovakha (at that time not occupied) and continued to participate in Ukrainian tenders. It was last seen in public auctions in 2018. At the beginning of 2023, "Mont Blanc" appeared in the Russian register of legal entities.

In the terrorist databases, writes "Bihus.Info", the companyʼs registered address is again listed as Donetsk, and only Serhiy Bubka and his brother are listed as the owners of the company. Vasyl Bubka is also listed as the director of this company.

After the investigation, the journalists turned to the Security Service of Ukraine, and there they said that the relevant proceedings had already been opened, but even after that, according to the journalists, Bubka continued to trade fuel with terrorists.