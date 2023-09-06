Track and field athlete Serhiy Bubka commented for the first time on the accusation that his company works in the occupied territories

Track and field athlete Serhiy Bubka commented for the first time on the accusation that his and his brotherʼs company works in the temporarily occupied territories and sells fuel to terrorists.
He published a video message on September 6.
"Now a campaign to destroy my reputation has started against me. I — like every Ukrainian — made my choice from the beginning of the war. I chose to be with Ukraine and to do everything possible in the fight against Russian aggression. Since 2014, I have not been to the occupied territories, I have not visited my relatives, and I have not been to my motherʼs funeral this year. I have nothing to do with any business in the occupied territory. My job is to support Ukrainian athletes and Ukrainian sports in the international arena," noted Serhiy Bubka.
- On July 9, the journalists of the "Bihus.Info" project published an investigation in which it is stated that the Russian company "Mont Blanc", which belongs to the athlete Serhiy Bubka and his brother Vasyl, works in the temporarily occupied territories and sells fuel to terrorists. Journalists found three contracts for the supply of fuel for the structures of the occupiers, published on the Russian procurement portal.
- On July 12, the Minister of Sports informed that Serhiy Bubka was preparing a lawsuit against journalists for protection of honor. On September 4, it became known that SBU began to check the activities of Bubkaʼs family firm.