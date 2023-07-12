Bubka is preparing a lawsuit against “Bihus.Info.” journalists found evidence of his fuel trade with the occupiers

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Vadym Hutzait, at the presentation of awards to the best athletes of the month, said that Serhiy Bubka is preparing a lawsuit regarding the recent Bihus.Info investigation.

This is reported by Tribuna.com.

"There are two aspects to this issue. There is a question about some crime committed. This is a matter for law enforcement agencies. We will wait to see how they will consider it. Regarding the NOC, I have already tasked the Ethics Commission to study and consider this matter, possibly contacting the IOC Ethics Commission to find out how and what. As for communication, we talked. Serhiy Nazarovych Bubka replied that he is preparing a lawsuit, will defend his honor," Hutzait noted.