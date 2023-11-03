Another employee of the “Nova Post” died in the hospital. The number of victims from the attack on the terminal has increased to eight

On the morning of November 3, a 29-year-old man, who was injured on October 21 during a rocket attack on the "Nova Post" department in the Kharkiv region, died in the hospital.
The number of dead has increased to eight. Another 15 postal workers were injured, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.
- In the evening of October 21, Russia hit the “Nova Post” department in the village of Novy Korotych (Kharkiv region) with a S-300 missile. All the dead are employees of the company. They spent the last seconds of their lives sorting parcels with medicine and humanitarian aid. There were no military facilities near the “Nova Post” department.