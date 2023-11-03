News

Another employee of the “Nova Post” died in the hospital. The number of victims from the attack on the terminal has increased to eight

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

On the morning of November 3, a 29-year-old man, who was injured on October 21 during a rocket attack on the "Nova Post" department in the Kharkiv region, died in the hospital.

The number of dead has increased to eight. Another 15 postal workers were injured, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.