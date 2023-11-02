The USA introduced new sanctions against Russia. The list includes more than 30 people and almost 200 companies

The United States introduced additional sanctions against Russia because of the war against Ukraine. The list includes more than 30 people and almost 200 companies.

This is stated in the statement of the State Department.

Oleg Kachanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Oleksiy Syerko, Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, Viktor Yevtukhov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, and other Russian officials were under sanctions. Sanctions were also introduced against the Moscow State Technical University. Bauman.

The restrictions affected the organization that participates in the development of the large-scale Arctic-2 LNG project in Siberia. This project is aimed at gas extraction and production of liquefied natural gas.

A network of companies that purchase goods for the production of Kub-BLA and Lancet kamikaze drones, as well as the developer of these drones, also came under sanctions.

We are talking about the company ZALA Aero, which produces and sells ammunition and drones to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, as well as about A Level Aerosystems CST, which produces and sells drones under the ZALA brand.

The owner of the companies Aleksandr Zakharov, his wife, daughter, sons and the enterprises they own also fell under the restrictions. The State Department stated that Zakharov is the creator and designer of drones.

Also, the US Department of Commerce added 13 companies from Russia and Uzbekistan to the export control list for actions contrary to national security interests or US foreign policy.

Restrictive measures also affected some companies from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and China. The U.S. Treasury Department said it continues to supply Russia with dual-use items, including weapons components.

Seven Russian banks and dozens of industrial companies were also sanctioned, including LLC Gazpromnneft Catalytic Systems, which produces chemicals for the processing of Russian oil.