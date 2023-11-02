In France, Russian businessman Aleksei Kuzmichev was released from custody on €8 million bail

Russian businessman Aleksei Kuzmichev, who was detained in France, was released from custody with an obligation to post bail in the amount of €8 million.
The French newspaper "Le Monde" writes about it.
The Russian was also banned from leaving France. Aleksei Kuzmichev was detained on October 30 on suspicion of money laundering, tax fraud and the activities of an organized criminal group. According to the newspaper, the investigation into tax fraud began in February 2023.
- Aleksei Kuzmichev is a co-owner of the "Alfa Group" consortium, which owns "Alfa Bank". European authorities consider him "one of the most influential people in Russia, whose connections with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin are well established." Kuzmichev is under EU sanctions. He is prohibited from entering the territory of the EU, but Kuzmichev was already in France at the time of the introduction of sanctions against him. In addition, Kuzmichev explains his stay in France by family ties.
- "Alfa Group" is an international private financial and investment group founded by Russians Mikhail Fridman, Aleksei Kuzmichev and German Khan. All three are under sanctions due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. In December 2022, Mikhail Fridmanʼs London estate was searched, he was suspected of conspiracy to circumvent sanctions, money laundering, and perjury, but the case was closed in September 2023.