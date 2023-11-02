In France, Russian businessman Aleksei Kuzmichev was released from custody on €8 million bail

Russian businessman Aleksei Kuzmichev, who was detained in France, was released from custody with an obligation to post bail in the amount of €8 million.

The French newspaper "Le Monde" writes about it.

The Russian was also banned from leaving France. Aleksei Kuzmichev was detained on October 30 on suspicion of money laundering, tax fraud and the activities of an organized criminal group. According to the newspaper, the investigation into tax fraud began in February 2023.