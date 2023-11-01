South Korean intelligence: North Korea transferred more than a million artillery shells to Russia

North Korea has already sent more than 10 shipments of ammunition to Russia, including more than a million artillery shells. The relevant statement of the National Intelligence Service of South Korea was published by “Bloomberg”.

This amount of ammunition was announced at a closed briefing of South Koreaʼs national intelligence, where members of the ruling party were present. One of the deputies told the newspaper that since August, Pyongyang has sent about ten shipments of ammunition to Moscow. This will be enough for about two months of shelling.

Pyongyang has one of the worldʼs largest stockpiles of artillery shells and missiles compatible with Soviet-era weapons that Russia uses in Ukraine.

Back in October of this year, the United States for the first time officially accused Pyongyang of supplying weapons to the Kremlin. At the time, the White House reported more than a thousand containers of military equipment and ammunition. In the same month, the mass media wrote about the established weapons routes between the countries, publishing satellite images.