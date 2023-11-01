Payments to displaced persons will now be allocated per family

As of November 1, the government changed the rules for issuing payments to internally displaced persons. This applies to internally displaced persons who apply for such assistance from the state for the first time.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

From now on, one person from the whole family must apply for IDP payments, not each family member separately. We are talking about monthly state housing assistance in the amount of 3 000 hryvnias for people with disabilities and children and 2 000 hryvnias for all other internally displaced persons.

Assistance is assigned to each family member whose information is available in the Unified Information Database on IDPs.