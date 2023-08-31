Minister Vereshchuk: 180,000 people mistakenly receive payments as IDPs

Almost 180,000 citizens of Ukraine mistakenly receive payments as forced migrants (internally displaced persons).

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on the broadcast of the Yedyny Novyni telethon.

According to her, the verification of the displaced people confirmed that 109 thousand of them live abroad but receive benefits; 10 thousand are listed in the register as deceased and also continue to receive benefits. There are cases when both father and mother applied for benefits for the same children — almost 60,000 such families were found.

All these false payments will be stopped, Vereshchuk promises.

Today, 2,600,000 people receive payments for displaced persons. They need UAH 72 billion this year.