Anti-Semitic provocations in the Russian Republic of Dagestan are the work of the special services of the Russian Federation.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Russia has traditionally, since imperial times, remained one of the worldʼs centers of xenophobia and anti-Semitism. And all these processes are managed there by the special services. Starting with the Black Hundreds of the beginning of the 20th century, who were managed by the tsarist guard. Today, nothing has changed," he said. He assured that Ukraine is not involved in this.

What happened?

On the evening of October 29, in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, a crowd broke into the building of the Makhachkala airport and onto the runway — in the building and on the planes, locals were looking for Israeli citizens who allegedly flew in today from Tel Aviv, and demanded that they not be allowed into Dagestan. The participants of the pogrom threw stones at the policemen, and they shot in the air in response. As of the morning of October 30, 60 rioters were brought to the police station. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a total of 150 rioters have been identified.

On the evening of October 29, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that this is part of the widespread culture of hatred towards other nations in Russia, which is promoted by the Russian state television, experts and authorities, in particular, the head of the Foreign Ministry Lavrov and Vladimir Putin.

On the morning of October 30, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that these "riots" were "a provocation planned from the outside to undermine the harmonious development and ethno-confessional unity of the people of Russia" and Ukraine is allegedly involved in the implementation of this "action."

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, called Russiaʼs accusations of involvement in anti-Semitic riots in the Republic of Dagestan an attempt to shift responsibility from a sick head to a healthy one.