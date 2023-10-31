”Radio Svoboda” showed satellite images of new air defense positions of the occupiers in Crimea

Radio Svoboda journalists received satellite images from the Planet.com service showing the new positions of Russian air defense in occupied Crimea.
The positions are located south of the village of Chornomorske, but the military equipment itself is not visible there. Journalists assume that she is driven there only at night.
The northernmost of the three new positions was built on September 1-2, another one on September 8-14, and the southernmost on September 18-22.
At the same time, the new images do not confirm the strike on the positions of Russian air defense systems in the Olenivka area, which is near Chornomorske.
- On the morning of October 30, the Russian media wrote about an attack on the Russian anti-aircraft missile regiment near the village of Olenivka in Crimea on the night of October 30. They cited data on 17 wounded occupiers. Meanwhile, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the successful defeat of a strategic object of the Russian air defense system on the western coast of Crimea.