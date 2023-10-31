”Radio Svoboda” showed satellite images of new air defense positions of the occupiers in Crimea

Radio Svoboda journalists received satellite images from the Planet.com service showing the new positions of Russian air defense in occupied Crimea.

«Радіо Свобода» / Planet

The positions are located south of the village of Chornomorske, but the military equipment itself is not visible there. Journalists assume that she is driven there only at night.

The northernmost of the three new positions was built on September 1-2, another one on September 8-14, and the southernmost on September 18-22.

At the same time, the new images do not confirm the strike on the positions of Russian air defense systems in the Olenivka area, which is near Chornomorske.