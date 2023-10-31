In the Netherlands, a Russian was imprisoned for 18 months for supplying chips to the Russian Federation. He will also pay a fine

In the Netherlands, a 56-year-old businessman from Russia was imprisoned for 18 months for violating sanctions. He must also pay a fine of €200,000.

The publication NOS writes about it.

The Russian was arrested in the village of Gorsel at the end of September 2022. The Financial Investigation Service tracked down the man after money was transferred to his bank account from another country. It turned out that he had been selling microchips to Russia for six years through his own company.

After the beginning of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine and the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation, the man tried to bypass the restrictions and did business with Russian buyers through fictitious accounts in the Maldives. However, in the end, his goods ended up in Russian defense enterprises. The court found him guilty of deliberately circumventing European sanctions against Russia.