An entrepreneur was arrested in Germany. He was bypassing sanctions, and solding engines for “Orlan-10” drones to Russia

An entrepreneur from central Germany was arrested on suspicion of supplying Russia with engines for Orlan-10 drones. In this way, the businessman violated the sanctions regime imposed after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the public prosecutorʼs office in Frankfurt am Main and the Main Customs Office in Bonn.

The accused is under investigation on suspicion of violating the German Foreign Trade and Payments Act.

According to the investigation, in 2022 and 2023, the man supplied aircraft engine models, electronic components and other materials through an intermediary in Hong Kong to a company based in St. Petersburg.

Aviation engines of the model that the German businessman sold to Russia are used, in particular, in Russian reconnaissance drones "Orlan-10". The Russian armed forces use them to direct artillery fire.

Investigators of the criminal investigation department of the customs seized a total of 120 such engines from the company of the accused back in the summer of 2023, thus preventing possible export to Russia.

In addition, the businessman is accused of illegally exporting two expensive cars from Germany. They were also allegedly imported into Russia through Hong Kong, which also violates the EU sanctions regime.

The value of all illegally exported goods is about two million euros. German law enforcement officers also searched six residential and office premises associated with the accused.