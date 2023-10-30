The Russians fired on a minibus in Kherson. There are wounded

In the afternoon of October 30, the Russian occupiers fired at a shuttle bus in Kherson. Currently, seven victims are known.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration writes about this.

Among the injured are two men and five women. A 36-year-old woman from Kherson was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a 69-year-old woman with moderate injuries.

Russian occupiers are also attacking Kherson region from night. At four in the morning, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Novoberyslav, damaging houses and farm buildings. They also hit the village of Kozatske, an 86-year-old woman was injured there — she was hospitalized. In the city of Beryslav, the light went out due to shelling. The occupiers there attacked a critical infrastructure object. Residential buildings and a veterinary clinic were destroyed by shelling in the village of Bilozerka. A 57-year-old man was injured.