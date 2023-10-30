In the morning, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Odesa. Consequences of hits

On the morning of October 30, the Russian occupiers attacked the Kherson region with the help of aviation, and also fired ballistic missiles at Zaporizhzhia and hit a ship repair plant in the Odesa region.

Kherson

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed that at four in the morning, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on Novoberyslav. There, houses and commercial buildings were damaged, and there were no casualties among local residents.

The occupiers also attacked the village of Kozatske, where an 86-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. In the city of Beryslav, the light went out due to shelling. The occupiers there attacked a critical infrastructure object. Residential buildings and a veterinary clinic were destroyed by shelling in the village of Bilozerka. A 57-year-old man was injured.

Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November, the defense forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.

Odesa

Around 10:00 a.m., Russia attacked a ship repair plant in the Odesa region with missiles, as the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed.

According to him, a fire broke out at the place of impact, and it was extinguished. The missile damaged the administrative building and equipment of the enterprise, two people were injured.

From mid-July, after Russia withdrew from the "grain initiative", it began to regularly attack the southern regions of Ukraine, in particular port, logistics and civil infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia

At 11:28 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said that the invaders used ballistic missiles.

An object of social infrastructure was destroyed at the site of the impact, there is no information about the victims.