ЦРУ 20 років намагалося встановити контроль над людським розумом тортурами і наркотиками. Це скалічило тисячі (а може й сотні тисяч) життів. Розповідаємо про таємні експерименти проєкту MKUltra

Джерела:

Stephen Kinzer. Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control. Henry Holt and Co., 2019.

Anne Collins. In the Sleep Room: The Story of the CIA Brainwashing Experiments in Canada. Key Porter Books, 1998.

Gordon Thomas. Journey Into Madness: The True Story of Secret CIA Mind Control and Medical Abuse. Bantam, 1989.

U.S. Senate: Joint Hearing before The Select Committee on Intelligence and The Subcommittee on Health and Scientific Research of the Committee on Human Resources, 95th Cong., 1st Sess. August 3, 1977.