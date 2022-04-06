Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The bodies of civilians are still found in the liberated territories of Ukraine, the Russians shelled a nitrogen tank in Rubizhne, and Zelensky calls for UN reform. Day 42: live coverage

Sweeping and inspecting the liberated settlements of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy Oblasts, the Ukrainian military continues to find the bodies of civilians tortured by the occupiers. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council and called the organization to strip Russia of its membership or disband itself. Read about the main events of the 42nd day of the war in the "Babel" text coverage (the main events from April 5 can be found here).