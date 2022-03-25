Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Armed Forces recapture villages near Sumy and Kyiv, occupiers shell Dnipro and Vinnytsia with missiles, trophy tanks replenish Ukrainian reserves. Day 31: «Babel» online

After a month of war Russia suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower. The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an active counterattack, recaptured the village of Lukianivka near Kyiv, and are fighting for the city of Trostianets in Sumy oblast. In Kharkiv oblast Ukraine destroyed Russian intelligence together with the company commander, and in Melitopol 70 Russian soldiers refused to fight against Ukraine. Instead, Russia launched missile strikes on a military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro and on the territory of the Air Force Command in Vinnytsia. The West refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles and tightens sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army was replenished with trophies: during the war, the Armed Forces captured 117 Russian tanks — it is more than it was before the full-scale war. Read about the main events of the 31st day of war in the "Babel" text live coverage (main events of March 25 — here).