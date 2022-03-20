Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupiers fired hypersonic missiles for the first time, Ukrainian Army smashed Russians under Chornobaivka, and the EU is preparing a plan for rebuilding Ukraine. Day 25: live coverage

The Russian Army reported about using hypersonic missiles for the first time in history ― "Kinzhal" missiles. They destroyed an ammo warehouse in the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast. Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm the fact of the shelling, but the type of missile has not yet been established. Instead, the Ukrainian army continues to destroy Russian positions in the village of Chornobaivka near Kherson, where the Russians have deployed their own base of equipment. There are many videos on social networks with Russians removing damaged helicopters from there. At the same time, in the European Union, Poland has already initiated discussions on the so-called "Marshall Plan 2.0" for the postwar reconstruction of Ukraine. Read our online about the main events of March 20 (and here are the main events for March 19)