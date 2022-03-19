Russiaʼs war with Ukraine. The occupants were repelled to 70-kilometers distance from Kyiv, Mariupol defenders are asking for help with unblocking the city, Russians run our of missiles. Day 24: Babel live coverage

The rescuers started pulling people out from under the rubble of Mariupol drama theatre, collapsed due to Russian bomb attack. Azov regiment asks Ukrainian army for help in freeing Mariupol, but the Office of Ukrainian President replies that deblocking the city by military means is now impossible. But authorities assure they wonʼt give the city to the enemy. Meanwhile Russia fired missiles on Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia suburbs. Russia is running out of missile stocks, and Western sanctions are becoming harder: more than 220 companies have left Russian marked already. Also, Ukrainian Army counterattacked and have thrown away the occupants to the distance of 70 kilometers from Kyiv, freeing 30 settlements. Follow our text online about the key events of March 19 (and here are the most important events of March 18).