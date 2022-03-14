Russian occupants bomb and destroy Kharkiv for two weeks already, people get killed by the shellings. This is how the city now looks like ― photo report

Before the war Ukrainian journalist Stas Kozliuk made photo reports from protest rallies and wrote about the crimes "Berkut" special police unit committed during the Revolution of Dignity. Now he works as a fixer for the foreign media. A couple of days ago he got the information that itʼs possible to visit Kharkiv city. On March 12, Stas saw the center of the city which the Russian army is bombing for two weeks already. He accompanied the de-miners, dismantled Grad missiles, was near the destroyed local state administration building and the damaged Kharkiv national university campus. On March 13, Stas helped the rescuers to clear the debris. Here is his photo report about the city that Russians are trying to eliminate.