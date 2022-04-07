NATO countries will increase assistance to Ukraine. Kyiv will receive a wide range of different weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance had agreed to continue to strengthen its support for Ukraine in the war with Russia and to provide a wide range of weapons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba explained that NATO serves only as a coordination platform for negotiations, however, the Alliance itself does not supply weapons. This is what NATO members are doing - those who are willing and ready to do so.

He also noted that Ukraine constantly has to "break through the walls" to get help. At first, they did not want to give weapons at all, then they did not want to give heavy weapons, then - offensive, now the only question is the time of transfer of weapons because it takes time to prepare.

"In the first week of the war, I asked one foreign minister if his country would be able to provide us with some advanced modern weapons. He said: "Dmytro, this is difficult because operators need to be trained for at least 2 months." If he had agreed at the outset to provide Ukraine with these weapons, our military would have already completed this exercise. Thatʼs the problem with partners," he said.