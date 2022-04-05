The National Guard took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

The National Guard has taken the Chernobyl nuclear power plant under its protection. The main tasks of the National Guard at the site are the protection and defense of nuclear facilities, as well as the physical protection of nuclear materials.

The Armed Forces must inspect the security of the site and its transport infrastructure, as well as check the radiation condition of the premises and facilities of the station, where the Russian occupation troops were located, which completely disregarded radiation safety rules.

It is also necessary to rotate the personnel of the shift being on the site. These are 46 volunteer employees who went to the Chernobyl site on March 20, as well as 13 employees who have been at their workplaces since the very beginning of the occupation of the station: for about 1000 hours.