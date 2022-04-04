France and Germany have announced the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The German Foreign Ministry said it was expelling Russians amid massacres of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian Bucha (Kyiv Oblast).

"The photos from Bucha show the incredible brutality of the Russian leadership and its propagandists and the desire for the destruction that knows no borders. We are afraid of similar pictures from many other places in Ukraine occupied by Russian troops", the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Spiegel, a total of 40 employees of the Russian embassy were declared non grata. They must leave Berlin in the next five days.

France is sending about 30 Russian diplomats for activities contrary to the countryʼs security interests, BFM TV reports. This action is part of a European movement", — stated the French Ministry For Europe and Foreign Affairs.