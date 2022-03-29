Skhemy: Suspended Chairman of the Constitutional Court Tupytskyi in Vienna. He did not officially cross the border

Schemes, an investigative journalism project, reports that the suspended head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky is in the Austrian capital.

Journalists published a series of photographs from March 24 with Tupytskyi near the Stefanie Hotel in Vienna.

According to investigators, on March 17, the Tupytskyi family (wife Olha and two children) left Ukraine in BMW cars. Tupytsky himself did not officially cross the border - the latest data of him crossing the border is on February 22 — his arrival from Turkey.