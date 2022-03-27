The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Husarivka village from the occupiers

Volunteer Roman Donik reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian battalions occupying the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv oblast. The settlement was liberated.

"Husarivka was occupied by two battalion-tactical groups of the Russian occupiers, supported by Russian special forces units. The occupiers were pushed from the village. About 60 units of equipment were destroyed. Personnel losses are being clarified, but they should be counted in hundreds, ” the volunteer wrote.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that the military and territorial defense continue to destroy the occupiers in the Kharkiv region, publishing the same photos as Donik.

On March 27, the liberation of the villages of Poltavka and Malynivka, located east of the town of Huliaipole, was reported. Before that, on March 26, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Vilkhivka near Kharkiv. The city of Trostyanets was also cleared.