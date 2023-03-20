World museums recognize Ukrainian art, which was earlier considered Russian. Art critic Oksana Semenik is fighting for this. Her story is about the occupation in Bucha, studies in the USA, and millions of views on Twitter

Museums

When Oksana Semenik was four years old, in the summer she and her mother went to Feodosia town in Crimea. There, she was struck by two things — the sea and the Aivazovsky Gallery. The gallery was small, so the canvases were hung on the walls in several rows. Oksanaʼs first childhood memories are connected with this: she, a little girl, stands in this small gallery, and above her is a vault with paintings, and this does not disturb, but on the contrary, it calms. Then Oksana went to an art school, where she always drew the sea. Her mother raised two children on her own, so they rarely traveled. But entrance to Kyiv museums for children was free. This is how Oksana began to learn about the world of art.

"As a child, I wanted to know the story behind each painting," she says.

As an adult, Oksana came to the same Kyiv museums and noticed that she reacted differently to what she saw. Museums taught her to ask herself new questions and hear new answers, showed the experience of distant and unknown people and countries. Arriving in a new city or country, Oksana made it a habit to go to local museums — thatʼs how she learned about the context, culture, and history. She liked to walk, for example, through a gallery in Krakow and with the paintings to study how Poland was changing.

Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’»

In 2017, Oksana toured the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with the "Museum is open for renovation" project. Then she realized that museums in small front-line towns can also be important and help to work with what was experienced during the war. At the end of 2021, Oksana began writing a thesis on post-Chornobyl paintings and moved to Bucha.

Bucha

In Bucha, Oksana lived at the "Sklozavod" — thatʼs what the locals call the residential area near the Bucha glass factory. In November 2021, her boyfriend, Kyiv videographer and photographer Sasha Popenko, moved in with Oksana. Oksana recalls that she really liked Bucha. The apartment was spacious and cozy, near the forest and the lake. Life seemed quiet and safe, so when news broke in November 2021 that the Russians were planning to attack Kyiv, Oksana wasnʼt worried.

"We imagined that bombs would fall on Kyiv, and the Russians would attack from Donbas," she recalls. “Sasha and I were joking: who would go through the Chornobyl zone anyway?”

On February 25, 2022, Oksanaʼs father was supposed to take them to the village to Oksanaʼs grandmother. But he couldnʼt leave Kyiv because of roadblocks. Oksana, Sasha, and their cat Vatrushka first went down to the basement of their five-story building, and then “moved” to the better equipped basement of the neighboring kindergarten. They spent two weeks there with other locals. Sasha sometimes went out to photograph the district, Oksana read "Toreadors from Vasyukivka", took care of the cat, played with the children, thought about what books and articles to write, dreamed of getting to the Hermitage to return the looted by the Russians.

On the third day in the basement, after she and Sasha did not dare to evacuate, Oksana fearfully asked what was next. He answered:

“Well, letʼs start a family.”

“Maybe then you will say it normally?” she specified.

“Will you marry me?” Sasha asked.

Oksana recalls that she joked that she would die engaged, but she always said that they would get out. The wedding was planned for Independence Day, August 24. In the basement, they discussed where to celebrate, what the dress would be, who to invite as a photographer, and who would be on the guest list. In the meantime, real life became more and more unbearable: they saved on food and water, didnʼt wash, used a bucket for a toilet, slept with their clothes and shoes on.

On March 10, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, announced that a humanitarian corridor for evacuation would be opened from Bucha. Oksana and Sasha dared to go out. They walked in a large column, they did not know if it was safe and where the Zhytomyr highway would lead. Surprised Russians let the column pass through the checkpoints. In total, Oksana and Sasha walked about 20 kilometers.

“I shed a tear when I saw the Ukrainian military at the checkpoint,” Oksana recalls, and even now she is glowing at this moment. “I canʼt even describe this happiness. I showed my passport, passed behind the backs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces — and you immediately feel safe, because no one will kill you simply because you exist. I just couldnʼt believe it.”

After leaving Bucha, Oksana heard the roar of tanks, dreamed of the occupation, she was afraid to wake up in the basement. She still tries not to think too deeply about what she experienced in order to hold on. She says that her experience of occupation is not so terrible compared to that of Kherson. She says that she would rather never mention it — and at the same time she is terribly afraid of forgetting.

“God forbid that children and grandchildren are taught incorrectly,” says Oksana. “They should know all this. That a Muscovite is an enemy. The one that will attack, steal, kill, even if a person seems normal. The next generation should not forget, as we did not forget the Holodomor.”

Oksana and Sasha got married in August in Kyiv, where they now live. Everything was pretty much as they had planned in the basement, except for the date. The wedding was moved to the beginning of the month, because on August 24, Oksana boarded a train to Poland, from where she flew to the United States.

USA

In April, a former colleague, Daria Badior, wrote to Oksana and asked if she would like to go to the USA for a few months to intern at Zimmerli, where curator Olena Martyniuk is looking for Ukrainian researchers. This museum has the largest collection of art in the West from countries that were once under Soviet occupation. Of course, Oksana would like to go there.

Alex Kuzmin / «Babel’»

But she hesitated. At first they offered to come for three months. Then they were not sure whether they would have funding. Even later — for Oksana to come for a year. After reading the last letter, she cried. She looked at the map — it was only an hour and a half drive from the museum where she was invited to her childhood dream, MoMA. Earlier, Oksana would not have even hesitated, but now she did not want to be away from her country and her fiancé for so long. In the end, they agreed that Oksana would come for the fall semester, and then decide whether she would stay.

At the end of August, Oksana arrived to Highland Park, New Jersey. The small university town was inhabited by Jews, Latin Americans, African Americans, and descendants of Ukrainian emigrants.

“I planned to study post-Chernobyl art,” says Oksana. “I knew about the need for decolonization, but I did not plan to do it.”

At the university, she was given access to TMS, the museumʼs digital database. To select works for research, Oksana set the time frame and filter “Ukrainian” in the search engine. The pictures were scarce. Then she became interested in what was painted about the Chornobyl disaster in Russia. In 1986, she came across the work of a "Russian" unknown to her, Yury Semash: an icon of George the Victorious, a paska, a didukh, and a candle. "The Russians have didukh?" Oksana was surprised. She googled: Semash was born and lived in Zaporizhzhia, and worked in Moscow for only a few years. Everything coincided: the work, dated May 4, a week after the explosion at the Chornobyl NPP, was one of the first to make sense of the catastrophe — because during the apocalypse, people are looking for God, even in spite of Soviet anti-religious censorship.