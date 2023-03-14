In a village in the Kyiv region, a 76-year-old “monk” is being tried for collaborationism. Neighbors say: he christened the tanks of the Russians. How it happened that the village (almost) forgave him? A large report

1.

Before the war, Andriivka was a typical Ukrainian village. Asphalted road, school, small clinic, shop, village council, post office. There are only ten streets and about a thousand residents. Kyiv isnʼt far away — in an hourʼs drive. Thatʼs why the village also has country houses of Kyivites.

When a full-scale war broke out, the village was unlucky. The road from the border with Belarus to Kyiv passes through it. And itʼs only 40 kilometers to Irpin city from there. The Russians entered Andriivka at 11 a.m. on February 27. A huge column of military equipment passed through the main street of the village without any obstacles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces werenʼt located there, and no more than 25 people signed up for territorial defense (TD) two days before. All they had were hunting weapons — carbines and rifles. The Russians rode in tanks, armored personnel carriers, "Grads" and "Solntsepyoks". Four such convoys passed through Andriivka in two days. The latter stopped at a farm on the outskirts of the village. Andriivka found itself in the line of fire. The Russians shelled houses, arrested those suspected of collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the TD. People were kidnapped and tortured. Thirteen men were shot. Practically everyone who was later found had their hands tied behind their backs.

"Many of the killed were lying on the road, we didnʼt know who they were," Vitaliy Cherkasov tells Babel. He is 57, an entrepreneur, and has two automobile repair shops in Kyiv. “For three days in March, the bodies of a woman and two men lay on the bridge between the lakes, people heard someone being tortured in one of the houses.”

After the liberation of the village, large blood stains were found in this house. Cherkasov recalls: the Russians drove around the village on a trailer pulling tanks and collected the killed. He himself was also wanted, because on February 25, Cherkasov joined local TD. The invaders lived in his house and held his family hostage — his wife, daughter, brother, and mother-in-law. They threatened to shoot them if they did not tell where Vitaliy and TD fighters are now.

Andriivka was liberated on March 31. Every third house on the central street named after Oleksandr Mel was completely destroyed or severely damaged by shells. In total, there are more than four hundred such houses in the village.

After the liberation, the humanitarian aid literally poured into the village — clothes, dishes, food. Once a car full of fresh bread came into the village. Yevtushenko also came to the queue, but it didnʼt work out — fellow villagers attacked him with curses. Women shouted that during the occupation he worked for the Russians, baptized them and betrayed people.

After that, SBU employees came to Yevtushenkoʼs house. Cherkasov was with them. He recalls: the investigators spent almost an hour asking what the "monk" did during the occupation, whether he helped the Russians. Yevtushenko denied everything and showed the SBU the shell fragments he found in his yard. According to him, the house survived because he recited protective prayers.

The "monk" and the investigators talked and parted ways, and a week later, on April 20, Yevtushenko was arrested and sent to the Lukyanivska Prison. Investigators said people gave evidence against him.

Houses in Andriivka were shot with "Grads" and from tanks. In the village, there are still burnt cars on the streets. Russian soldiers shot down a monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union, Andriy Petrichenko, who died during the Second World War. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

How Andriivka lived under occupation • The village was under occupation from February 27 to March 31. According to the headman Anatoly Kybukevich, 17 civilians died during the occupation: 13 people were shot by the Russian military, four were killed during shellings, which did not stop for 33 days. • In the village, the Russians completely destroyed 75 houses, 300 were partially damaged — there are no windows, roofs, or walls. • Four residents of Andriivka were captured. Two were released in the spring during exchanges. Two more men are still in Russian captivity. • The territorial defense of the village, headed by the village headman, included 13 men. TD had carbines and rifles as a weapon. On one of the days, they managed to disarm a Russian infantry fighting vehicle. Throughout the occupation, TD soldiers lived in the forest, monitored enemy equipment and the actions of the occupying forces. They passed all the information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. TD also helped people to leave the village — guided them on which roads it was safer.

One of the main witnesses in the case against the "monk" is Leonid Udod. He and Yevtushenko are the same age (both 76 years old) and are related (their wives are cousins). And Leonid is the godfather of the eldest son of the "monk" Volodymyr. In a word, heʼs his best man.

“He always had a flattering and fake smile,” Udod describes Yevtushenko. “I did not love him, but he is the father of my nephews, so I perceived him as a relative. They used to visit us when they were young. We argued a lot about the Russian church. He tried to convince me that it was good, and I was always in favor of the Ukrainian one.”

During the occupation, Russians came to Udods with searches — they drove on an armored personnel carrier, jumped into the yard with weapons. They began to search the barn, the house, the garage. Leonid and his wife Tetyana were taken outside and sat on a bench next to the dog. The questioning began.

“The Russian commander said that he was looking for the main “Banderovite” in the village. He said: "You were told about by a monk. We are looking for a monkʼs best man. He burrs and his wife is beautiful. Are you the best man?” Leonid remembers. “I told him that yes, I am. The Russian looked at me and said that I am very old, and they need a younger person. I thought that they were looking for my nieceʼs husband, Vitaliy Cherkasov, because he is in the territorial defense.”

The Russians decided to arrange a personal meeting of Leonid and the "monk", but couldnʼt find the latter one, and they did not come to Udods anymore. Leonidʼs wife Tetyana recalls that as soon as the Russians left, her neighbor Katya came running.

“Did you see who told Russians about you? Petrovych [this is Yevtushenkoʼs patronymic]! He was walking through the streets, and when the Russians passed your yard, he told them to go back,” Tetyana cites her neighbor. “We were so scared. We sat down and didnʼt know what to think. Mykola was our relative and friend.”

Leonid Udod. Діма Вага / «Бабель» Tetyana Udod. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

In the village, the "monk" has few friends. He isnʼt local, he came to Andriivka in Soviet times from the Chernihiv region: was assigned to work at a local school. He taught chemistry. He sang and danced well. He was an ordinary Soviet teacher, of no religion.

“Ninaʼs mother, my aunt, liked him,” Tetyana recalls. “She was also a teacher, and Nina taught, and so did I. Ninaʼs father worked as an accountant at the school. They persuaded their daughter to marry him.”

A few years later, a young family of teachers was given a one-room apartment in Kyiv. Yevtushenko went to work at a Kyiv boarding school for children with hearing impairments, then at another boarding school for children with mental disorders. Nina worked in one of the regular Kyiv schools. The couple had two sons. And then the teacher was convicted of molesting minors in boarding schools. Tetyana does not remember the year when it happened. Just recalls this was in the early nineties.

“Nina cried all the time, asked not to ask anything. Then she got divorced,” recalls Tetyana. “Petrovych served, it seems, four years and after his release went to Mount Athos. He was there for a long time, returned, and started everything from scratch. He said that in prison he turned to God, that he was either an accomplice or a novice on Mount Athos.

Yevtushenko had no home of his own, and his ex-wife allowed him to live in Andriivka in her parentsʼ house. Tetyana herself came to Andriivka from Kyiv only for the weekend. Mykola lived in the attic. He decorated it with icons, began to wear a cassock — thatʼs why he is called a "monk".

Now he is engaged in folk medicine. He told people which herbs are better to drink so that their legs donʼt hurt, what to do when a child is sick. One day, “slides happened" to him — thatʼs how they call that event in the village. Sashko, a teenager, ran up to Yevtushenko. He said that his back hurt.

“And he tells him: "Lie down and take off your panties." Sashko grabbed his pants and ran away,” another neighbor of the "monk", Sashkoʼs grandmother, Sofia Petrychenko, tells Babel.

In the village, she is called "Grandma Sonya”. She is over eighty, short and agile. She knows everything about everyone. Grandma Sonyaʼs house is opposite the "monkʼs". She also testifies against him in court and does not hide that she hasnʼt loved him for a long time.

Grandma Sonya was at home during the entire occupation. The Russians forbade people to go out into the streets. Then she sat in the house or went outside, from where the "monkʼs" yard can be seen. Sofia says that when the Russian convoys went through the village on the first day, she was outside. She saw that a "monk" in a cassock went down the street to meet the military equipment. He reached the pond, which is two hundred meters from the road along which the column was moving, and began to baptize everything around.

Later, when the Russians entrenched themselves in the village, they began to visit Yevtushenko. They didnʼt jumped in in with weapons like to others, but several people entered the yard through the gate and sat in the house for several hours. The "monk" together with the Russians drove somewhere to the center of the village on cars that they took from the residents of Andriivka and painted with the letter V.

Halyna Prykhodko lives on the same street as the "monk" — she is also a prosecution witness. She is 72 years old, has diabetes, which causes pain in her legs and high blood pressure. It is difficult for her to speak and she doesnʼt particularly want to. She says that she never quarreled with the "monk" because, although they live on the same street, they did not communicate.

During the occupation, ten Russians settled in her house. She and her mother, who is 93 years old, lived in one half of the house, and the occupiers lived in the other. The military ordered her to prepare food. The woman was afraid to refuse, but a few days later she got sick and stopped cooking.

Halyna recalls that the "monk" came to the Russians several times. They drank tea and talked. But she didnʼt hear what exactly they were talking about. Yevtushenko once sang in her house, but she does not know whether it was a rite of baptism or something else. Halyna tried not to catch the eyes of the Russians.