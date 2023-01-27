Stories

The war. Russia attacked Ukraine from the air, air defense shot down all drones and 47 missiles, the first “financial Ramstein” took place. Day 338: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
Local residents clean up the debris of a house that was hit by a Russian strike in the village of Glevakha, Kyiv region, on January 26, 2023.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The three hundred and thirty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now.