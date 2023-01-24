Stories

The war. The Russians attacked Sumy and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian army shot down two Russian Su-25s and a helicopter, Estonia will give Ukraine all its 155-mm howitzers. Day 335: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
The war. The Russians attacked Sumy and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian army shot down two Russian Su-25s and a helicopter, Estonia will give Ukraine all its 155-mm howitzers. Day 335: live coverage

Ukrainian military and a dog in a trench on the front line in the Donetsk region. Ukraine, January 23, 2023.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The three hundred and thirty-fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.