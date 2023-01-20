Stories

The war. Allies have promised Ukraine even more weapons, Poland is ready to hand over Leopard 2 without Germanyʼs permission, Russia continues its missile terror of Ukrainians. Day 331: live coverage

Sofiia Telishevska
Ukrainian servicemen stand near a residential building that collapsed due to Russian shelling. Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

Reuters / «Бабель»

The three hundred and thirty-first day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. "..." means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes.