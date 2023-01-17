Stories

The war. The SBU identified the Russians involved in the attack in Dnipro, the occupiers shelled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Britain is handing Ukraine tanks and Bulldog armored personnel carriers. Day 328: live coverage

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The war. The SBU identified the Russians involved in the attack in Dnipro, the occupiers shelled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Britain is handing Ukraine tanks and Bulldog armored personnel carriers. Day 328: live coverage

Ukrainian soldiers fire from an L119 artillery installation at enemy positions in the Luhansk direction, January 16, 2023.

Anatolii Stepanov / Getty Images

The three hundred and twenty-eighth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online.

