Stories

The war. The Ukrainian army refutes the Russian claims about the capture of Soledar, five countries are ready to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine, top collaboratorʼs car was blown up in Berdyansk. Day 325: live coverage

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:
The war. The Ukrainian army refutes the Russian claims about the capture of Soledar, five countries are ready to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine, top collaboratorʼs car was blown up in Berdyansk. Day 325: live coverage

Ukrainian soldiers from the Volyn Territorial Defense Brigade conduct training near the border with Belarus, January 12, 2023.

The three hundred and twenty-fifth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in live text coverage.

This is a copy of live coverage in Ukrainian: it's a full immersion into what Ukrainians are going through now. “...” means that the message is now being translated and will appear soon, so you just need to refresh the page in a few minutes. Meanwhile, you can support our work via Patreon[email protected], donate in cryptocurrency, or in hryvnia.