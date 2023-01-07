Stories The war. The occupiers broke their own “Christmas truce”. Soledar and Bakhmut remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite the Russiansʼ claims. Day 319: live coverage Author: Kostia Andreikovets Date: 23:53, 7 january 2023 Ukrainian artillery fires near the village of Pisky, Donetsk region, on January 6, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'» The three hundred and nineteenth day of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine has begun. "Babel" continues to cover the main events of the day in text online. What happened on January 7 — read here.